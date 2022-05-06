49th Annual Mayfest Kicks Off In Tulsa Arts District

Friday, May 6th 2022, 2:13 pm

Downtown Tulsa is lined with food trucks, tents, and people for Mayfest. The event runs through Sunday, May 8 and is free to the public.

Around 160 artists have tents set up in downtown where you can admire or purchase their art. There’s also a place to create your own masterpiece at The Studio.

You can find the tent on the lawn outside the News On 6 Station with arts and crafts galore. Buckets and bins are filled with supplies like beads, markers, and anything you can imagine to get your creative juices flowing.

"It's geared toward everyone of all ages, so not just kids but old, young, everybody in between, we want you to come out, be creative and have fun,” said Kasey Rhone, Public Programs and Engagement Manager for ahha Tulsa.

You can decorate bags or rocks, and anything else you can think of. Next to the tent, you'll find activities like corn hole, yoga, and bubbles.

Inside the third floor of ahha Tulsa, there are indoor crafts like tie dye and kites. "I hope that they take away that like no matter what they think of themselves that they are absolutely creative and that anyone can be an artist. You can make it your way, your style, everyone's creative and we want them to come here discover that and hopefully expand on that throughout the year,” Rhone said.

While walking around Mayfest this weekend, you can enjoy food trucks and live music. The festival is going on until 11 p.m. Friday, May 6 and all-day Saturday and Sunday.