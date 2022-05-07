×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
Saturday Forecast With Stacia Knight
Join the conversation (
)
Friday, May 6th 2022, 10:32 pm
By:
Stacia Knight
Saturday Forecast With Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Top Headlines
OSU Baseball Shuts Out SEMO In Nonconference Matchup
News On 6
The Cowboys dipped out of Big 12 play Friday night to shutout Southeast Missouri State 4-0 in Stillwater.
TCU Stages Comeback Win Over OU Baseball
News On 6
The Sooner baseball team got going on the right foot Friday, but TCU strung a big fifth inning to beat Oklahoma.
Sooner Softball Defeats Cowgirls, Win Regular Season Conference Title
News On 6
In addition to shutting out the Cowgirls Friday night, the Sooners notched yet another Big 12 regular season title.
House Committee Issues Subpoenas In Swadley’s Investigation As Tourism Dept. Searches For Restaurant Replacement
Barry Mangold
A special investigative House committee issued its first subpoenas in its inquiry into the circumstances behind a lucrative restaurant deal between the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department and Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen.
Bixby High School Athletes Rescue Teen Driver After Car Crashes Into Pond
Chinh Doan
Two Bixby High School athletes came to the rescue when a teenage driver had a medical issue Monday and crashed into a pond near 121st and Memorial.
Tulsa Hosts Annual Statewide FFA Convention For First Time
Chinh Doan
The Future Farmers of America’s 96th State Convention and Expo wrapped up its first convention in Tulsa on May 4.
View More Stories