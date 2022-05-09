Silver Alert Canceled After Missing Woman Found Safe

Monday, May 9th 2022, 10:29 am

By: News On 6

Breaking News Update 5/9/2022 10:27 a.m.

Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert that was issued for 65-year-old Gayle Hall.

According to officials, Hall has been located by authorities and is in a safe location.





This is a breaking news update, the original story can be found below.

---

The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) has issued a Silver Alert for Gayle Hall, 65, who was last seen driving her 2005 Silver Lexus ES330 to Fayetteville.

Hall is said to be about 5 feet tall, weighing 175 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

The BAPD said Hall is a former resident of Broken Arrow who is in the process of moving to Fayetteville.

Hall was last seen in Broken Arrow near 4900 W. Madison Pl. Friday afternoon. Police said she has not been in contact with friends or family and they are concerned.

Hall's tag for the Silver Lexus is BXW558.

If you have any information, contact police.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.