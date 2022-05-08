Tulsa Police Arrest 2 Men Accused Of Threatening Officers

Saturday, May 7th 2022, 9:27 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police said they arrested two men after the suspects threatened officers in a downtown parking lot Saturday morning.

Officers said they finished up a traffic stop near Detroit Avenue when they heard several women fighting at about 1:30 a.m.

They arrested some of the women and that's when police say Tyjuan and Lajuan Tomlin showed up.

They were threatening officers and telling them to let one of the women go.

Officers said they told the men to leave, but they refused so officers told them they were under arrest.

Police said Tyjuan resisted arrest and punched an officer in the face.

They also say Lajuan tried to push through officers to get to Tyjuan and officers pepper-sprayed him.

Both men had loaded firearms and both were arrested.