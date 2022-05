Saturday, May 7th 2022, 9:44 pm

By: News On 6

Owasso Advances To State With Regional Sweep Over Stillwater

The Owasso Rams and Coach Larry Turner are making another appearance in the state tournament after sweeping Stillwater.

An 11-inning thriller on Friday led to an Owasso blowout on Saturday 15-2 and News On 6's Jonathan Huskey shared some highlights.