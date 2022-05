Saturday, May 7th 2022, 11:06 pm

By: News On 6

The sunshine and nice breeze was perfect for flying kites on Saturday, and that's exactly what many people did.

The Festival of Kites is celebrating the 28th anniversary in Tulsa.

The Tulsa Wind Riders Kite Club hostsed the even near 43rd and Garnett where families get to make their own kites.

Sunday is the last day to enjoy the free two-day event.