Tulsa Man Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For Fatal DUI

Monday, May 9th 2022, 10:04 pm

By: News On 6

The mother of a victim in a deadly DUI crash said she's worked hard to forgive the man responsible.

Latroy Wilson pled guilty to first degree manslaughter recently and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Elise Oakley was one of the victims killed in that crash.

Mattie McLaughlin said every day since losing her daughter Elise Oakley has been a different kind of grief.

"Everyday when you lose someone, you just kind of.. you go through it, you go through grief, different stages, Some days you'll be fine and some days you're not and that's okay," she said.

She said Elise was a basketball-obsessed 17 year old who loved her family more than anything.

"Really, just the life of the party, whatever party it was," she said.

Elise died in September of 2020, when Latroy Wilson was driving near 36th and MLK, crossed the center line, and slammed into a car, killing Elise and a relative.

Police said Wilson had four drugs in his system, including painkillers, a tranquilizer and an anti-psychotic.

Wilson was sentenced to seven years in prison and McLaughlin says she thinks it's a decent sentence and hopes he can get the help he needs.

"It's the addiction, that's more important that we need to focus on, for him to rehabilitate, instead of just him," she said.

She said it's important to her to be able to forgive him.

"It's possible, it might seem hard sometimes but it's possible, you can forgive, you might not forgive it, like Jesus, you might not forget it, but you can forgive and move on," she said.

The other victim's family said they do not believe a seven-year sentence is justice.