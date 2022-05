Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 9:40 am

By: News On 6

Watch: Bob Dylan Center Opens To The Public In Downtown Tulsa

Tulsa police have arrested a man who they say led officers on an early-morning chase.

According to police, an officer tried to stop a car for a broken tail light near I-44 and Harvard around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Police say the driver kept going, leading officers on a short chase before the suspect crashed in a field and got stuck.

Police say the suspect tried to run away, but was caught.