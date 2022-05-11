Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 8:45 am

Owasso Students Line Up To Send Off Special Olympians To Summer Games

Special Olympians from across the state will head to Stillwater for the first Summer Games in years after COVID-19 forced several cancelations. About 150 athletes and student mentors from Owasso Schools were sent off in style.

The games are held on Oklahoma State’s campus. In total, nearly 2,700 athletes will take part in three days’ worth of events.

Owasso elementary students will take part in track and field activities, while secondary students will partner with student mentors for bocce tournaments. Students lined the corridors of Owasso High School to send the participants off on Wednesday morning.

The athletes were then escorted by Owasso police officers and firefighters out of town.

“This is their event,” said Susan St. John, the coordinator of Special Olympics for Owasso Public Schools. “It’s their time to shine with their athletics, it’s a time for our student body as a whole to come out and celebrate our team.”

The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place Wednesday evening in Stillwater.