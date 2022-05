Thursday, May 12th 2022, 6:28 am

By: News On 6

Virtual Meeting To Be Held To Discuss Kirkpatrick Heights Development

Tulsans will have the chance to give their input on the plan to develop the Kirkpatrick Heights area on Thursday.

The development is for three sites totaling 56-acres of city-owned land, just north of downtown Tulsa.

Some of the proposals include grocery stores, parks, plazas, entertainment venues and housing.

Another suggestion is tearing down the one-mile section of i-244 around downtown, which cuts through the greenwood district.

Click Here to register for Thursday evening's event.