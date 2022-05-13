Tulsa Dream Center Prepares To Open New Aquatic Center

Thursday, May 12th 2022, 9:48 pm

A new aquatic center with a pool and splash pad will soon open at the Tulsa Dream Center near 46th Street North and MLK, Jr. Blvd.

The Dream Center has been raising money for years for the $1.5 million aquatic center with an important mission: To prevent drownings.

The center said the project is also about filling the need in this part of the community.

Executive director, Tim Newton, said the faith-based community center will use the 4,500 sq. ft. building for programming for members once it opens in June.

"Bringing that access on this side of 46th Street is important,” said Newton. “Because there's not many areas that people can do it, especially at no cost."

Newton said the 4,600 sq. ft. aquatic center will have free swim lessons, along with summer camps, afterschool programs and mentoring opportunities.

"We'll also do some aerobics things with our seniors during the daytime, especially during the fall," said Newton.

There will also be a splash pad outside for the community to use.

Newton said the idea for the center came from the 2020 drownings of three-year-old Miracle Crook and her 21-month-old brother, Tony Crook, who died after going into a Tulsa creek.

The tragedy left the community heartbroken.

"That situation really sparked something inside of us,” said Newton. “We saw that the highest cause of death of young people under the age of 12 was drowning, and we said, 'What can we do about this?'"

Applications are open for the aquatic center. You can learn about volunteer opportunities and donate at: https://www.tulsadreamcenter.org/.