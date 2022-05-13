Flash Flood Warning Issued For Okfuskee County

Friday, May 13th 2022, 10:32 am

By: News On 6

Update 11:31 5/13/2022:

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Okmulgee County until 12 p.m. Friday.

---

Update 10:30 5/13/2022:

A Flash Flood warning has been issued for Okfuskee County until 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to the NWS, the storm has the potential to produce between 2 and 3 inches of rain.

The NWS says flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

---

Early morning showers are moving through Green Country on Friday, bringing rain, wind and the potential for hail to some parts of the state.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Creek and Okmulgee counties on Friday morning. The warning will remain in effect until 8 a.m.

According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm, moving northeast at around 30 mph, was located about 5 miles north of Okfuskee around 7:27 a.m.

The NWS says the storm has the potential to produce 1-inch hail and 50 mph winds.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Flood Advisory for Hughes County until 8 a.m., Okmulgee County until 10:15, a.m. and Okfuskee County until 8 a.m.

The NWS says the impacted areas could see rainfall totals between 2 and 3 inches.

