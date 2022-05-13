Police Investigate After Human Remains Found In Muskogee

Friday, May 13th 2022, 11:05 am

By: News On 6

Muskogee police are investigating on Friday morning after human remains were discovered in the area north of the Port of Muskogee and just east of the Muskogee turnpike.

According to police, the remains were first discovered on Thursday evening when the owner of the property was tending to a field.

Investigators say they are now working the scene with the Medical Examiners Office.

Authorities say the identity and cause of death are currently unknown.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.



