Lightning Strike Sparks House Fire In Owasso

Friday, May 13th 2022, 1:11 pm

By: News On 6

Firefighters say a lightning strike caused a house fire in an Owasso neighborhood Friday morning.

Firefighters say a family of four live in the house and that all of them made it out safely.

According to firefighters, lightning struck the back part of the house.

Contractors say they believe the roof is destroyed and the first floor has extensive water damage.

Now that the fire is out, the next step is for contractors to start assessing all the damage before deciding if the house is structurally stable.

Neighbors say the house was for sale and that the sale is currently pending.