Tax season tips: How seniors can navigate the process with ease

Life Senior Services offers free electronic tax preparation for seniors, aiming to alleviate stress and streamline the process during tax season.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

Tax season is here, and for many individuals, the process can be overwhelming, particularly for seniors.

That’s why we asked Kathy Jones from Life Senior Services to discuss the available options.

Challenges Seniors Face During Tax Season

The tax preparation process can be "daunting" and "confusing" for many, especially those just starting out or seniors.

"A lot of challenges for seniors is having the right documentation, making sure that they have all of their income statements, their Social Security forms, retirement account information, pensions, those type of things," explains Kathy Jones from Life Senior Services. "We also need to make sure that they have their photo IDs, social security cards, those type of things, because it's important that we don't file a tax return on someone that we don't know."

Services Provided by Life Senior Services

Life Senior Services offers a solution, providing "free tax preparation, most of it done electronically, but we do some paper returns," says Jones. The service is available to seniors aged 60 and above with an income limit of $68,000.

"We are doing it Monday through Friday this year. We're going to do it at our central location off of 31st and Sheridan and at our Roma Berry Senior Center on 51st and Sheridan will do it Monday through Friday, and those tax times will be from nine o'clock in the morning until three to four o'clock in the afternoon," Jones explains.

Streamlining the Tax Preparation Process

To ensure efficiency, Life Senior Services schedules appointments for seniors.

"We try to get them in and out as quickly as possible. Sometimes there's a little bit of a delay, depending on the income and what type of tax returns they're seeing, but normally, the process takes about an hour," says Jones.

Reducing Stress for Seniors

The free tax preparation services offered by Life Senior Services have a significant impact on seniors.

"It eases it a lot, not only stress from doing their taxes, but also stress from having to pay someone else to have it done, because these, these are free services," Jones notes.

