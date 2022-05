Friday, May 13th 2022, 3:45 pm

By: News On 6

The Call Up: The PGA Championship, Mickelson Withdraws, & More

The biggest sporting event to happen in Tulsa this year gets underway next week.

PGA Championship is returning to Southern Hills Country Club. Some of the biggest names in golf will be in Tulsa so we called up Jonathan Huskey to get us ready for the PGA to tee off.