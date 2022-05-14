5 Plead Guilty To Witness Tampering In Connection With Joplin's Woman's Murder

Friday, May 13th 2022, 10:15 pm

By: News On 6

Five people have pleaded guilty in federal court to witness tampering, in connection to a case where a woman was kidnapped from Joplin, killed, and her body dumped in Mayes County.

Federal prosecutors say Morgan Bowman, Megan Detherage, Sarah Humbard, David Morris, and Chloe Stith admitted to their roles in connection to the July 2020 plot to kill Jolene Campbell. They say the group suspected Campbell of being a federal informant.

Prosecutors say the suspects also threatened a witness who knew about Campbell's murder, to keep them from talking to investigators.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office will hold accountable individuals who threaten or commit acts of violence against witnesses in an attempt to obstruct the federal criminal justice process,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Together, my office and our partners at the FBI will uphold our federal trust responsibility in Indian Country and work to ensure justice prevails for victim Jolene Walker Campbell and the witnesses harmed in this case.”

Six more people are also charged in this case.



