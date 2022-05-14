Tulsa Global District To Host Asian American Pacific Islander Cultural Festival

Friday, May 13th 2022, 10:51 pm

By: News On 6

May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and there is a community celebration happening on Saturday.

The Tulsa Global District is hosting its first AAPI Cultural Fest from 11 to 2 pm at 18th and Garnett.

At noon there will be a fashion show with dresses highlighting different cultures. Visitors can also enjoy performances, food vendors, and family activities, as well as visit with community organizations.

News On 6's Chinh Doan will serve as an emcee and her family will be in the fashion show.







