Oklahoma State Upsets Sooners 4-3 In Big 12 Final

Saturday, May 14th 2022, 6:34 pm

By: Drake Johnson, News 9

It took an extra inning to decide a Big 12 softball champion in Oklahoma City on Saturday and the Oklahoma State Cowgirls came up big with a 4-3 upset of the No. 1 Sooners.

The scoring started in the bottom of the third inning when a Tiare Jennings single brought Coors home and gave the Sooners a 1-0 lead before an unforced error allowed Jennings to score.

Oklahoma State responded quickly in the fourth when the Cowgirls' Busby singled to left to bring Carwile home. The Cowgirls brought home another run to tie the game as the Sooners stalled out in the bottom of the fourth.

The Cowgirls took a one-run lead in the fifth but it was short-lived. Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo slammed a home run into the left-field and evened the game again.

The Bedlam matchup remained scoreless for another two innings as the teams headed to extras tied at three.

The Cowgirls started the the eighth hot, filling up the bases with no outs on the board, but the Sooners' defense sacrificed only one run via a walk and had three outs to tie the game or win it.

Oklahoma couldn't get the magic going, as Lyons grounded out first then Elam quickly followed with a fly-out, bringing the Sooners down to one final out.

Brito reached base on a throwing error, adding some suspense to the end of the tournament, but the Cowgirls prevailed as Johns grounded out, allowing Oklahoma State to claim its' first Big 12 Softball Championship.