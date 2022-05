Saturday, May 14th 2022, 8:27 pm

By: News On 6

A group gathered outside the Tulsa County Courthouse to protest Oklahoma's ban on abortions Saturday afternoon.

Governor Kevin Stitt signed the ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy earlier in May.

A day before Governor Stitt signed that bill into law, a draft of the U.S. Supreme Court's majority opinion to overturn the 1973 Roe versus Wade ruling was released.