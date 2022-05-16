PGA Championship: Southern Hills Etiquette, Rules For Spectators

Monday, May 16th 2022, 6:59 am

Plenty of rules are in place for spectators coming to Southern Hills this week.

The rules have changed since the last time the PGA was in Tulsa.

Phones weren't allowed then, but now you need one to get in because of digital ticketing.

According to the PGA, phones must be kept in silent mode or on vibrate. Camera flash must be kept off and any phone calls have to be taken at least 100 yards away from competition.

Attendees are also asked to follow traditional golf etiquette and follow the rules on posted signs or the instructions of marshals and officials.

Spectators are asked to stay behind the ropes and keep an eye on the marshals. Those in the front row, are asked to kneel or sit throughout each shot. Running is also considered unacceptable for the safety of others.

For those looking to get an autograph, the PGA says your best bet is to areas around the practice range and putting green during the practice rounds.

Smoking is not allowed in any of the buildings or grandstands, but there are some exceptions as long as you are at least 20 feet away from most places.

Cheering is encouraged when positive play happens, but the PGA says any unsolicited calls from the gallery toward a player are not allowed.