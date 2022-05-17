Tuesday, May 17th 2022, 6:48 am

By: News On 6

Some PGA Championship Tickets Still Available

The 2022 PGA Championship takes place at Southern Hills Country Club this week.

According to the PGA website, single-day championship tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are sold out. However, daily practice round tickets are still available for Tuesday and Wednesday. $35 Tuesday, $45 Wednesday.

Pros will be getting out for those practice rounds and attendees just might catch a glimpse of some of the big-name golfers.

Currently, for Thursday, the first day of the tournament, there are tickets available for $195.

Officials advise caution when buying from individuals. They say it is best to check the PGA website.

For more details on tickets, Click Here.

PGA fans can follow the latest updates from News On 6 by visiting NewsOn6.com/PGA



