PGA Championship Schedule: Players Begin Practice Rounds

Monday, May 16th 2022, 8:49 am

By: News On 6

Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa will host the 2022 PGA Championship this week. It is the fifth PGA championship that the country club has hosted.

The last time the Championship was in Tulsa was 15 years ago in 2007 when Tiger Woods took home the win.

The practice rounds started at 7 a.m. on Monday and will continue Tuesday and Wednesday.

The actual tournament will start on Thursday and the winner will walk away with the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday.

PGA fans can follow the latest updates from News On 6 by visiting NewsOn6.com/PGA
























