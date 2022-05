Monday, May 16th 2022, 1:21 pm

By: News On 6

This is the fifth PGA Championship Southern Hills will be hosting and the first since 2007 which Tiger Woods won.

About 3,200 volunteers are helping put on the event along with 4,500 vendors and employees.

Organizers tell News On 6 an estimated 40,000 people will visit the golf course each day of the tournament.