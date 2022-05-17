Troopers Identify Woman Killed In Delaware County Crash

Tuesday, May 17th 2022, 9:31 am

By: News On 6

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers have identified a driver who was killed in a crash along OK-10 at East 260 Road in Delaware County.

According to troopers, 68-year-old Donna Hill was pronounced deceased at a hospital in Grove, Oklahoma around 11:16 p.m. on Monday night after a crash that occurred around 10:40 a.m.

Troopers say Hill was traveling westbound along East 260 Road when they attempted to turn onto OK-10. According to troopers, an oncoming car, that was traveling northbound on OK-10, struck Hill's vehicle.

Troopers identified the other person involved as 60-year-old Ronnie Route, who was transported to a nearby hospital with chest pain.





