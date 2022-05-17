New Inflatable Water Park Makes A Splash In Broken Arrow

Tuesday, May 17th 2022, 4:40 pm

A new water park is getting ready to open in Broken Arrow just time in for summer.

H2O Inflatable Aqua Park is like an obstacle course in the water. A new attraction on the Graves Scout Reservation is making a splash.

"For the last few years, we knew we wanted to bring it back home, back to the Tulsa market,” said Owner Stephen Hager.

Hager owns Splash Aqua Park ICT in Wichita, Kansas. Next Friday, H2O Inflatable Aqua Park in Broken Arrow will be open for visitors.

"We've got the tallest slides, tallest swings, a lot of different obstacles that people run around through,” Hager said.

Hager says the set-up is similar to the TV show, “Wipeout.”

He says there are 28 of these parks across the country. The park in the pond sits on the 150-acre scout camp, which includes daytime activities like ziplines and an obstacle course. Boy Scout leaders say it's a natural addition to their reservation since it's in line with one of their core values: adventure."

Executive Director for Indian Nationals Council, Boy Scouts of America Art Hawkins says it's a win-win for the Boy Scouts and the park.

"This is just a great way for us to help share scouting and scouting's values and love for the outdoors with the community with this partnership,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins says the Broken Arrow Economic Authority brought the park to them. Hager expects surrounding development to follow.

"Being able to bring something like this back home, I take a lot of pride in it,” Hager said.

Hager says safety rules are in place like requiring life jackets.

He hopes the unique destination will bring business and fun to the city.

"Listening to the kids splash around, run around, laugh. It's just something that is warming to the heart,” Hager said.

The park will be open through September.