Wednesday, May 18th 2022, 4:29 am

By: News On 6

There is a significant amount of ground work that goes into keeping Southern Hills a championship-caliber golf course.

Organizers say one reason it is an ideal spot for major events is because it has held the test of time.

Organizers credit course Superintendent Russ Myers and his staff for keeping the greens at a championship level. There is also support from members of the course and city.