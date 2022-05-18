PGA Championship: 6 Oklahoma Golfers To Play At Southern Hills

Wednesday, May 18th 2022, 4:55 am

By: News On 6

The PGA Championship kicks off at Southern Hills this week and organizers say having some local star power can help add a bit more interest to the event.

Six players in the field spent their time in college at either the University of Oklahoma or Oklahoma State University.

One sooner, Abraham Ancer, is in the field. Five former Cowboys, Rickie Fowler, Matt Wolff, Taylor Gooch, Viktor Hovland and Alex Norén are also all in action starting on Thursday.

Those interested can see Hovland's group tee off at 8 a.m. Thursday morning, Ancer will begin at 8:17 a.m., Gooch and his group get underway at 12:25 p.m., Rickie Fowler is set to tee off at 1:25 p.m. and Matt Wolff starts at 2:04 p.m.

Tournament Director Bryan Karns says Oklahoma is unique in having two premier collegiate golfing programs.

"You go to a lot of places and collegiate golf or amateur golf isn't a centerpiece like it is here so I have no doubt that there's going to be people showing up in their crimson and cream and their orange,"

said Karns.

The full field has already been posted and can be found on the PGA's website by Clicking Here.