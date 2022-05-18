Above Normal Temperatures Remain Before A Weekend Cool-Down

Wednesday, May 18th 2022, 6:12 am

A few early-morning scattered showers or storms are possible on Wednesday, but summerlike temperatures stick around for the afternoon.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

The early morning convection continues to move east out the area. We’ll expect highs reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s Wednesday afternoon with heat index values in the lower to mid-90s. Winds will change direction a few times. Some locations start with north winds Wednesday morning before quickly returning from the south at 10 to 20 mph. By afternoon, a weak boundary should firm up some with north winds developing across northern OK and southern Kansas. Later tonight, additional storms are likely across part of NW OK and may develop near the metro overnight into pre-dawn Thursday. We’ll continue with a few Thursday morning storm chances for northeastern OK before ending quickly. Gusty south winds return Thursday from 15 to 30 mph with highs reaching the lower 90s. Strong south winds from 20 to 35 mph are likely Friday before reaching highs in the mid to upper 80s. A strong but slow-moving cold front enters the area Friday evening bringing storm chances into the region. A few may be strong and severe. Some locations may also experience some locally heavy rainfall near the boundary.

The front will slowly move southeast Saturday, but some lingering showers and storms may remain for the early part of the day across the metro. Additional storms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening across southeastern OK.

This front is also expected to bring cooler weather. Saturday highs will reach the upper 60s north and still in the 70s south. By Sunday, a surface ridge of high-pressure centers near the area with clearing sky and cool temps. Sunday morning lows will start in the upper 40s near Tulsa with afternoon highs in the lower 70s. The pattern brings additional storm chances into the area early next week.

