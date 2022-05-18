5 Witnesses Testify In Tulsa Triple Murder Case

Wednesday, May 18th 2022, 5:24 pm

Wednesday was day three of the trial for a man charged with a triple murder that happened in Tulsa in 2018.

Keenan Burkhaulter is accused of killing two men and a seven year old girl, then setting the house on fire to cover up the crime.

Five witnesses testified on Wednesday, mostly Tulsa Police officers from the crime scene unit and fugitive squad.

Prosecutors spent most of the day showing the jury crime scene photos, evidence and surveillance video showing the vehicle that was involved in the murders and the other suspect charged.

Burkhalter and another man Andrew Conard, are charged with the murders of seven-year-old Maziah Brown, her father Marquis Brown and another man, Hosea Fletcher.

Prosecutors say Conard was the driver and Burkhalter was the one who pulled the trigger and set the house on fire.

The medical examiner testified all three victims were shot in the head, and two of the victims had carbon monoxide in their systems, meaning they were still alive when the fire started.

An officer from the fugitive squad testified he found surveillance video from a convenience store showing Conard's vehicle pulling in and Conard buying lighter fluid, then driving it back toward to the crime scene.

He testified cell phone data shows Burkhalter was near the crime scene the entire time. He also testified he saw Conard and Burkhalter together when they were tracking Conard in the days after the murders.

Burkhalter's attorneys say evidence shows the gun belonged to Conard and argued he is the person responsible for these murders.

They say even though there is videos of Conard and his SUV, Burkhalter is never seen in any of the videos.

Conard will be testifying tomorrow morning for the DA and is still charged, but not expected to go to trial. Burkhalter’s trial is expected to wrap up at the end of the week.