Thursday, May 19th 2022, 9:49 pm

By: News On 6

People in Claremore are showing their support for a large alligator.

Nearly two weeks ago, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation euthanized the gator, after someone spotted it in Claremore lake.

They held a "celebration of life" for that alligator on Thursday. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney took us to the Gator-fest.