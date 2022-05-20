3 Abducted Children Found Near Kiowa; Parents In Custody

Friday, May 20th 2022, 12:19 pm

By: News On 6

All three children have been located and are safe, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say 10-month-old Zamirah Aranda, 8-year-old Raziel Aranda, and 10-year-old Areli Aranda were rescued by police at a house near Kiowa. The children’s non-custodial parents 36-year-old Alexandria Aranda and 33-year-old Moises Aranda are now in custody.

According to troopers, this was a non-custodial abduction.





