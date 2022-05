Friday, May 20th 2022, 3:58 pm

By: David Prock, News On 6

A broken down semi-truck has shut down northbound Highway 169 near the 46th street north exit in Owasso.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the highway is closed for all northbound drivers and is recommending alternate routes.ODOT says a semi-truck carrying which was carrying an oversized load overturned just after noon on Friday. One lane was open for time but all lanes had to close around 2:45 p.m.

Crews have wreckers on the scene right now trying to get the wreck cleared.