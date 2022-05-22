×
Special Feature: Our PGA Championship Coverage
Watch Our Special: Southern Hills, The PGA Returns
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
Breaking News: BAPD: At Least 1 Person Dies In Multi-Vehicle Accident
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (May 21)
Sunday, May 22nd 2022, 8:28 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (May 21)
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Watch News On 6's May 21, 2022 10 p.m. newscast now.
Top Headlines
BAPD: At Least 1 Person Dies In Multi-Vehicle Accident
News On 6
Broken Arrow police said at least one person has died as a result of an accident Sunday morning.
Jif Peanut Butter Recalled Over Salmonella Concerns
CBS News
Certain Jif peanut butter products are being voluntarily recalled, the J.M. Smucker Co. announced Saturday. The products, which were sold and distributed across the U.S. and in Canada, may be contaminated with salmonella.
Plaza Towers Elementary Survivor Reunites With Rescuer 9 Years Later
News 9
Nine years ago, Oklahoma saw one of its deadliest tornadoes rip through the heart of Moore, taking the lives of dozens. It was the day after Camron Richardson's 10th birthday, and he was a student at Plaza Towers Elementary. He and his classmates took cover as the then-EF4 tornado came barreling through the school. "Just loud," said Richardson. "Can't really explain it."
Metro Golf Lovers Volunteer For PGA Championship
News On 6
The PGA Championship in Tulsa is underway with some familiar Oklahoma City faces not only watching, but helping make sure the tournament goes without a hitch. News 9's Tevis Hillis joined the show at 10 p.m. from Southern Hills with the story.
Sapulpa Parks Host First Outdoor Expo Ahead Of Summer
News On 6
Sapulpa Parks hosted an outdoor recreation expo to show people how to get outside and stay active on Saturday. Booths at Kelley Lane Park had information on summer activities including soccer, cooking, camping and even fly-fishing.
Competitor's Ready To Run, Bike & Swim Across Green Country For Ironman Triathlon
News On 6
Athletes will compete in the Ironman Triathlon here in Green Country Sunday morning. The 146-mile race includes swimming, biking and running.
View More Stories