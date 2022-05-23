Next Rain Maker On The Way

Monday, May 23rd 2022, 5:24 am

A cool day is expected before shower and storm chances return Monday afternoon.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

Cool weather remains on Monday morning with temps mostly in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Clouds will be quickly advancing into the area, and this will keep highs in the mid to upper 60s before shower chances also begin encroaching from the southwest. Instability is very low on Monday and severe weather is not expected. Shower and storm chances will remain mostly low through midday but will ramp up later Monday afternoon and night continuing into Tuesday as a stronger disturbance arrives around the base of the main upper trough to our northwest. A few strong to severe storms may be possible Tuesday to our south, but the main concern will be pockets of locally heavy rainfall. Some flooding issues may be possible.

Showers and storms are likely Tuesday as the main trough nears the state and a surface front moves southeast. Increasing thunderstorm probabilities will occur Tuesday and end Wednesday morning from the west to east as the front advances across the area. Most of the higher instability and forcing overlays will occur slightly south of the area Tuesday night into pre-dawn Wednesday, but a few strong to severe storms may still occur. The main upper-level low may remain near northeastern OK Wednesday and not totally exit the area until Wednesday evening. As this system ejects east, a mid-level ridge of high pressure will attempt to settle upon the southern plains bringing dry and warmer weather conditions into the state. Temps will be warming near or above seasonal average for the latter half of the week, including the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend. A weak disturbance may scoot across the state Saturday bringing a few scattered storms. Muggy conditions and gusty south winds will be a common denominator for the weekend.

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV

If you’re into podcasts, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts.