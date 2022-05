Monday, May 23rd 2022, 5:36 pm

By: News On 6

Man Accused By Tulsa Police Of Killing His Child's Mother Arrested In Texas

The man accused of killing his child's mother earlier in May was arrested in Texas last week.

Dallas Police said Charles Colbert shot Ashley Sneed near I-244 and Mingo.

They said he got angry with her after she tried to serve him child custody papers.

Dallas Police arrested Colbert Friday on a first-degree murder warrant.