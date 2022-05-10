Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Killing Tulsa Woman

Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 4:48 pm

By: David Prock, News On 6

A warrant has been issued and charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting and killing a woman on Saturday.

According to Tulsa Police, 41-year-old Charles Maurice Colbert is suspected of shooting 38-year-old Ashley Sneed during an argument. Police say Sneed died at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police reports, Colbert is the father of Sneed's 1-year-old child. Sneed attempted to serve Colbert papers for child custody. After the shooting Colbert fled the scene.

On Monday, the District Attorney's office charged Colbert with 1st Degree Murder.

Police say Charles Colbert sometimes also goes by the name of Charles Tucker.