Thieves Steal More Than $2,000 From Mounds Feed Store

Monday, May 23rd 2022, 9:46 pm

A woman who owns a feed store in Mounds said a group of people walked into the store and distracted her at the counter for the purpose of stealing money and a deposit bag.

The owner said it's not just the $2,100 that's gone now, but she's angry people would do this.

The surveillance video shows a group of people walk into the Beeline Feed Store in Mounds.

Owner Chrissy Scheulen said she was inside the store while her husband and sons were outside.

Two women walk up to Scheulen at the counter and start asking her questions about different products.

"They moved a lot, they made loud gestures, they touched everything with their hands, they were very spontaneous with their movements, and they kept asking me questions about things on the very far wall," she said.

While she was distracted at the front, she said the two other people went to the back of the store, and went inside the office.

Scheulen said they were in there for only 30 seconds, and Scheulen didn't notice anything was wrong until her husband went to pack up for the day.

"Why is the drawers open in the desk, why is all this stuff rummaged through, opened up his briefcase and was like where's the money bag, I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about, what do you mean,'" she said.

Scheulen said she feels violated and is now taking extra safety precautions, like using walkie talkies and putting a bell on the office door.

She said the group seemed like they knew what they were doing and were on a mission, and she wants other small business owners to know about what happened.

"To work so hard and for someone to just come in and take everything, and rip it out of your chest and make you sad and not want to come here, it's gone to anger now," she said.

She said she knows it could have been worse, and overall she's thankful her boys weren't in the store at the time, but it's going to be a while before she feels safe at work.

"It's not fair, it's not fair to me, it's not fair to our customers, because I love them and they love me and I shouldn't have to change the way we are because of criminals, it makes me really upset," she said.

She said she did file a report with the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office.

If you have any information, you can call crime stoppers at 918-596-COPS.