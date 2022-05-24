Autumn Bracey Bio

Tuesday, May 24th 2022, 6:49 pm

By: News On 6

Autumn Bracey joined the News On 6 Team in May 2022. You can see Autumn anchoring News On 6 at Noon and reporting on stories from Green Country.

She most recently worked as a reporter in Birmingham, Ala. Autumn started her career as a reporter/weekend anchor in Joplin, Mo and is excited to be back working in the Midwest. During her time in Joplin, she covered stories extensively in Northeast Oklahoma. Some of her most memorable include working with the nine federally recognized tribes in Ottawa County, covering the historic flooding of 2019, and Oklahoma's legalization of medical marijuana. When Autumn’s not on deadline she loves trying new restaurants and watching classic films.

If you have any story ideas you would like Autumn to cover in the community, please feel free to reach out to her at autumn.bracey@griffin.news.



