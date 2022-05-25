Apu The Missing Tegu Reunited With Owner

Tuesday, May 24th 2022, 10:33 pm

By: News On 6

A Tulsa woman has now been reunited with her four-foot-long pet lizard.

Simone Harrison said "Apu" the Tegu recently escaped and she was worried about him, asking people to be on the lookout.

Alexis Jantz, who helps the SPCA, Recently got a call about a "black and white dragon," so Alexis captured and took him home.

"Day one, our cat crawls into the kennel with him, and she's freaking out thinking this 'dragon' is going to eat our cat. No, they curled up together and they were buddies," said Mike and Alexis Jantz.

Once they saw News On 6's story about Apu, they were able to get him back to his owner.