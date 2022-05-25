Tulsa Fifth Grader Receives Statewide Recognition For Safety Patrol

Wednesday, May 25th 2022, 4:45 pm

A Tulsa fifth-grader is being recognized for his role as a School Safety Patroller.

Hoover Elementary student Preston Dotson received a state honor on Wednesday morning. Preston's peers and teachers nominated him for the award noting his dependability and leadership. At the promotion ceremony for 5th and 6th graders, Preston was announced as the "Outstanding AAA School Safety Patroller" for the 2021-2022 school year.

Safety patrollers help students cross the street at school drop-offs and pick-ups and help with other tasks during the day. Hoover Elementary School is one of 83 Oklahoma schools with the program. AAA Spokesperson Leslie Gamble says Preston was chosen out of more than 1, 900 patrollers statewide. Preston's advisor says he helps students stay focused in between classes and helps younger students put their coats on.

It was an emotional and special moment for Preston's family, who captured his award acceptance with pride on camera. Preston says he takes his duties seriously, including keeping up his grades for the job. He says he's honored by the title.

"Not going to lie, this has honestly never happened to me before so it's really good,” Preston said. "Mainly I just watch out for kids while they're leaving the building at the end of the day."