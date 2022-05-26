Man Injured In Officer-Involved Shooting In Tulsa

By: Gabe Castillo

Tulsa Police say a man is recovering after an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday night.

According to the police, officers were responding to a domestic dispute around 10 p.m. near East 11th Street and South Yale Avenue when the suspect allegedly began speeding toward officers, leading them to fire at him. Police say the suspect has hit by the gunfire and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the suspect as Merle Poffenberger and say he is still alive and was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.





