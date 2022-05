Thursday, May 26th 2022, 12:38 pm

By: News On 6

30,000 square feet of new development is coming to Main Street in Jenks.

It will be a mixed-use development with shops, restaurants and office space, including a steakhouse by the McNellies Group.

Developers say they are starting on the project soon and it should be complete by the end of summer in 2023.

