Tulsa's Gathering Place Hosts Family-Friendly Movie Nights In The Park

Thursday, May 26th 2022, 5:12 pm

Tulsa's Gathering Place is kicking off a summer of entertainment.

The park will be showing movies each month with activities for all ages through September. Each movie is family-friendly, and people are encouraged to bring picnic blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy the show.

This year's Cox Movie Nights kick-off tomorrow with Finding Nemo. The Quik Trip Great Lawn near the ONEOK Boat House will host families across Green Country. Gathering Place Director of Education and Programming Sarah Van Zandt says moving in the screen and furniture takes a couple of days to set up.

But it’s not just about the movie.

"For Finding Nemo, we have all kinds of aquatic activities for all ages, so they're always really fun,” Van Zandt said.

Those activities include watercolor painting and animal squirt guns. Next month’s movie night is a double feature, showing both editions of Space Jam. Between the movies, there will be a halftime show.

Later this summer, families can enjoy How to Train Your Dragon, The Lego Movie, and Encanto.

The five events are on Friday nights each month through September. The movies are open to anyone and free to attend.

"The Cox movie nights are really a tradition at Gathering Place. As the weather warms up, we like to start hosting these movies. It's a beautiful chance for families to come together and experience an entire night of free entertainment,” Van Zandt said.

Pre-show activities start at 5:30 p.m. and the movies start at 7 p.m.

