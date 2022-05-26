Oklahoma Teachers React To Shooting At Uvalde Texas Elementary School

Thursday, May 26th 2022, 6:13 pm

Teachers around Tulsa said hearing about the recent massacre at a Texas elementary school is breaking their hearts.

Now, some Tulsa-area teachers are thinking about their own students and how they would protect them. Two teachers said hearing about mass shootings like the one in Uvalde makes them think about their own plans if something like that were to happen, and how horrific it would be for their students.

"How am I going to protect 26 to 32 little kids?”

That’s what Brandy Clements says goes through her mind every time she’s teaching her middle school students. Clements has been teaching for 5 years and loves inspiring her kids.

"I love my job," Clements said. "Every day I get to meet little humans.”

Brandy is also a mother and says hearing about horrific mass shootings like the one in Uvalde makes her think about what she would do if she were in that classroom. Brandy says last year she was hit by an airsoft gun when high school students at Union public schools opened fire on more than 100 students during recess, and it was traumatic for everyone.

"We were pretty shaken up for days.”

Brandy thinks to change this pattern it takes everyone: parents, teachers, and school leaders.

“We need more focus on mental health," said Brandy.

“We need adults to step up," said Jasmine Antwine.

Jasmine Antwine previously taught 2nd grade and now is a speech therapist for students. She says her students are like her own kids— and she would do anything to protect them. She thinks there should be stricter age requirements for gun ownership— and hopes to see a lot more security in schools.

“I can't imagine sending my child to school for them to learn, to have fun, and for them to never return home," she said.

Those teachers said they still love their jobs because they can change lives but are worried about teachers continuing to leave the profession after events like this.