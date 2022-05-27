Plastic Ono Band, Yes Drummer Alan White Dies At 72

Friday, May 27th 2022, 7:07 am

By: CBS News

Alan White, longtime rock and roll drummer, formerly of Yes and Plastic Ono Band has died at 72 years old.

The news was announced in a statement posted to the musician's official Facebook page by his wife, Gigi and their two children, Jesse and Cassi.

He reportedly died after a bout with a brief illness.

"Alan White, our beloved husband, dad, and grandpa, passed away at the age of 72 at his Seattle-area home on May 26, 2022, after a brief illness," the statement said. "Throughout his life and six-decade career, Alan was many things to many people: a certified rock star to fans around the world; band mate to a select few, and gentleman and friend to all who met him."

White was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 as a member of Yes.

He notably played drums on both "Imagine" and "Instant Karma" while with Plastic Ono Band behind John Lennon, Yoko Ono and Eric Clapton. Before his longterm partnership with Yes, White also played behind George Harrison for two years.

First published on May 26, 2022 / 1:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.