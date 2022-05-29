Tulsa Police Arrest Wisconsin Homicide Suspect Downtown

Saturday, May 28th 2022, 7:12 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police arrested a Wisconsin homicide suspect in Tulsa on Friday.

Officers said Tiron Washington was spotted with a gun on a Greyhound bus in Downtown Tulsa.

Police said they tried to confront Washington after he got off, but he ran away.

A construction crew who had a birds-eye view from the rafters worked with investigators to track down Washington.

They said he was found hiding under a vehicle in a parking lot, then took him in for questioning.

Washington gave police two fake ID's before eventually telling detectives his real name.

Washington had multiple felony warrants, including one for first degree murder out of Wisconsin, and several in Oklahoma.