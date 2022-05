Sunday, May 29th 2022, 6:50 pm

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said a deadly crash has closed the westbound lanes of I-40 near Muldrow in Sequoyah County Sunday evening.

Traffic is being diverted off and back on I-40 using SH-64B. ODOT expects this diversion to extend into the evening.

SH-64B is also closed underneath I-40 due to the crash.

Authorities have not released any details on the victims or injuries.

