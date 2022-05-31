Watch: Pony Tails Parties In Sand Springs To Host Summer Camps

Tuesday, May 31st 2022, 10:45 am

By: News On 6

A Green Country teacher is giving kids a chance to learn what life on the farm is like over summer break.

Pony Tails Parties in Sand Springs is hosting two summer camps this month.

Pony Tails owner Suzanne Stowe, and a special guest, joined the News On 6 Team on Tuesday to discuss what attendees can expect.

Pony Tails Parties will host two camps this summer, one will run from June 6th to June 8 and the other will run from June 13 to June 15. Each camp is $200 per session.

Click Here for more information on Pony Tails Parties or visit their Instagram and Facebook pages.