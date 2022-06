Tuesday, May 31st 2022, 5:20 pm

By: News On 6

Friday, June 3 is the last day to register to vote in the June 28th Primary Election.

There are several seats on the ballot including the primary votes for Governor and both US Senate seats. To register fill out an application that's postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday. Applications can also be filled out online. Tulsa County Voter Registration